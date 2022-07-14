“Princess of Montecito.” Getty

The antics have reportedly earned Meghan the title “Princess of Montecito.”

Since moving into their $19 million mansion in Montecito three years ago, the couple have regularly been seen taking hikes and dining around LA.

Meghan and Harry have also been spotted at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, where membership reportedly costs over $14,000.

The source also shared insight into who the actress has been hanging out with, revealing that “she spends a fair amount of time at Oprah’s palatial house, where they’ll kick back with her closest friend, Gayle King, and talk about everything from Meghan’s future plans to what’s going on back in the UK and how Harry’s coping with everything.”

Meghan and Harry recently visited the UK Getty

The report comes shortly after the couple and their children arrived back home after making a visit to the UK during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

During the visit, New Idea understands the Queen rearranged her busy schedule to spend time with Archie, 3, and Lilibet who was celebrating her 1st birthday.

“As soon as the Queen found out Harry and Meghan were coming, she told her staff she intended to make a big fuss for the kids, especially as it’s Lili’s birthday,” shared a source who was speaking to UK newspaper The Sun.

“The Queen believed it was the right thing to do.”

Meghan and Harry were not invited to join the family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Getty

Harry and Meghan's participation in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations wasn't without drama though, with the couple excluded from the Buckingham Palace balcony for the traditional flypast.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a source from the Palace confirmed.

