Meghan Markle (pictured) has handed back her National Theatre patronage. Getty

Meghan, who has a theatre background, has also volunteered at a performing arts after-school programme for children in underprivileged school districts in Los Angeles.

She is also a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together – and her views chimed with the National Theatre’s ethos of producing world class theatre with the aim of being as inclusive, diverse and national as possible.

Despite her suitability for the role, it’s clear the Duchess cannot commit to such a demanding role while living across the pond – and the news has likely saddened all those concerned.

Queen Elizabeth (left) generously gifted the role of patron of the National Theatre to royal newcomer Meghan Markle, less than a year after her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Getty

Before handing the honour to Meghan, Her Majesty held the title for more than 45 years, and moving forward, rumour has it former thespian Prince Edward could land the role.

The Earl of Wessex, who worked in the theatre as a young royal in the ‘80s, is also patron of the National Youth Theatre and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

While the Queen’s youngest son is the obvious recipient of the patronage, other hot contenders include Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The royal revelation comes after the Sussexes officially announced they are expecting their second child together following their heartbreaking miscarriage in 2020.

Meghan recently revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Getty

Harry and Meghan confirmed the news via their representatives, with a gorgeous picture of themselves in their backyard, with the Duchess flaunting her baby bump.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson reportedly confirmed to US publication People magazine.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," they added.

The stunning photo was reportedly taken by the couple's friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman, who captured the pic using an iPad.

"Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow," Misan captioned the snap, which she shared on her Instagram.