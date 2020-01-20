Misha asked fans to guess what her special project might be Instagram

Talking on her Instagram stories about the "special collaboration", Misha, 33, said: "Hi guys, we are working on a very special collaboration and we want to hear from you what you think it might be, so DM us and let us know."

The stylist then followed up with another post, asking: "What do you think this special collab could be? DM us with your guesses!"

On Friday she'd told followers that she is heading off on a 'styling tour' to Toronto, which is the city in which Meghan filmed Suits while she was still an actress.

Misha Nonoo was the designer behind the famous white 'husband shirt' that Meghan Markle wore for her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus games in 2018 Getty

Misha has been referencing her connection to Meghan of late, including promoting 'The Husband Shirt' in a post to her label's Instagram on Sunday.

The white shirt was famously worn by Meghan at her first public appearance with Harry. Noonoo labelled the item 'iconic' in her post. She has previously describes the $185 blouse as "the shirt that sealed the deal".

While it was announced on Saturday by the Queen that Prince Harry and Meghan would no longer be representing the royal family, and would lose their HRH titles, the world is watching a waiting to see what the Duke and Duchess do next.