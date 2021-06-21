Meghan Markle has given another candid interview. Getty

"As most of us do, you go, 'What am I going to get them as a gift?' An I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son," Meghan explained.

The 39-year-old went on to say she hopes readers of the book view it as "a love story that transcends the story of (her) family".

When penning her first children's book, Meghan "infused" a bunch of special moments between Harry and their son Archie into the story, for example the Duke rocking his son to sleep.

Meghan penned a children's book inspired by Harry's relationship with Archie. Twitter

For Meghan, it was important these moments be included for Archie to notice.

"I knew our son would notice all those elements," the Duchess said, revealing that he has a "voracious appetite for books".

"Now the fact he loves The Bench and we can say 'Mummy wrote this for you' feels amazing."

Meghan, of course, now has another child to inspire her projects, her first daughter Lilibet Diana.

Just recently, the young royal reportedly met her Aunty Kate Middleton via video chat.

After the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she “can’t wait” to meet her new niece at the G7 Summit on June 11, Prince Harry reached out to his sister-in-law.

“Kate publicly speaking so warmly about her happiness of Lili’s arrival and her excitement to meet her on Zoom really tugged at Harry’s heartstrings,” a source told New Idea.