Archie was left in Canada when his parents returned to the UK earlier this week Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had arrived back in London earlier this week after a six-week holiday in Canada and the US, however their 8-month-old son Archie wasn't with them.

Reports are unconfirmed around who has been looking after the tot while his parents have been in the UK, with some stating he has been with his nanny and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, and other reports that he has been looked after by Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan and Harry shocked the world - and the royal family - when they announced their decision to quit on Wednesday Getty

After a tumultuous week the Duchess has now left Harry to deal with the fallout after they made a bombshell announcement on Wednesday that they would be ditching their duties as senior royals.

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly left "deeply upset" by the decision, and according to the BBC, no members of the royal family were consulted before Harry and Meghan made the announcement on their Instagram account.

The couple will concentrate on their new charity Getty

Their unexpected decision to quit took the world by surprise, and has left the royal family in a state of turmoil.

In a statement they said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

They continued: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."