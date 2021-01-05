After the Daily Mail published an edited version of a private letter Meghan sent to her father in 2019, urging him to stop victimising her, the former actress filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for the breach in privacy.

Now, The Sunday Times reports, a royal aide has begged Meghan to drop the charges altogether as a trial would be “traumatic” for the royal family.

A royal aide has urged Meghan (pictured) to drop her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. Getty

“It will expose palace operations,” a source told the publication. “Members of staff would be dragged into it and on the witness stands. It would be deeply uncomfortable for the institution.”

A royal aide went on to suggest that Meghan should drop the lawsuit in order “to protect the royal family”.

Reportedly, Meghan’s lawyers will be arguing for a summary judgement. If the presiding judge, Justice Warby, accepts this motion, then there will be no need for witnesses. If the judge, however, refuses, then a public trial will continue and father and daughter may just come face-to-face.

Meghan's rocky relationship with her father, Thomas (pictured), has been well documented over the years. Getty

Meghan and Harry announced they were pressing charges against the media company in October 2019 via a statement on the official Sussex website.

Written by Prince Harry himself, the statement read, “Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences.

“It is for this reason we are taking legal action, a process that has been many months in the making.

"My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press," Harry (left) wrote back in 2019. Getty

“The contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question.”

While the case was originally set to go to court just a week from now on January 11, late last year it was revealed that Meghan requested to delay the trial for confidential reasons. As a result, a new trial date is now being arranged for some time in the northern hemisphere spring.