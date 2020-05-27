Princess Charlotte (sans tights) holding her mother Kate Middleton's hand following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018. Image: Getty

“Then there was an incident at the wedding rehearsal,” a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge claimed to the publication.

“It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn’t want them to.”

Photos from the day clearly show Charlotte is not wearing tights - so it seems Meghan won that argument.

Kate and Meghan putting on a pleasant show for the cameras during the Wimbledon Championship in 2019. Image: Getty

The publication alleges Meghan was quite firm with some Kensington Palace stuff - a mistake Kate reprimanded her for.

The article also explains how Kate and Willam, who have been hard at work stepping up as senior members of the royal family ever since Harry and Meghan’s #Megxit split in March, are feeling burnt out by their increased workloads.

The couple are said to be unhappy that they have been forced to pick up the slack left by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Meghan and Harry have been so selfish,’” alleged a friend of the Cambridges.

“William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous.”

It’s no secret that there is little love lost between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Getty

And it seems there are still old wounds between the respective couples that have never been healed. Harry and William’s famous royal rift first emerged after Wills cautioned Harry against his fast-moving relationship with the former Suits actress, an intervention that did not go down well with Harry.

“Catherine and William were very circumspect from the beginning about Meghan, which hurt and incensed Harry,” a friend revealed.

“William rightly cautioned Harry to slow the relationship down. That’s why they all fell out. As the rift got deeper between the brothers, Kate, who used to be so close to Harry, tried to pacify things. But her loyalty will always be to William.”

The friend added: “I don’t think that she ever pulled Meghan under her wing and said, ‘I’ll show you the ropes’”.