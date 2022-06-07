Meghan's white hat was spotted turning away. Getty

Fans of the royals took to social media to point out the gaffe.

“Did everyone notice the woman in white hat (megz) turned her head to the left when the Duchess of Cambridge was walking past…” one Twitter user wrote.

“Top shot! She definitely turned away,” another commented.

“Wow it is so obvious when you see it,” another added.

Kate and William entered the church last as working members of the royal family. Getty

Rumours of tension between the sisters-in-law have been rife for years now, with reports emerging from Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding that Meghan had made Kate cry regarding an issue with dresses for the flower girls.

However, in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said the opposite was true.

“No, no, the reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, but because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised,” Meghan explained.

“I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised and I’ve forgiven her,” Meghan continued.

“What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me … Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true.”

Kate and Meghan have been accused of making each other cry. Getty

Meghan and Harry’s relationship has reportedly been strained since they stepped back as senior royals in 2020, in a move coined ‘Megxit’.

However, their return for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations indicates the end of any major rift between the couple and the rest of the central royal family.

