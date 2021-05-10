“There was some tea spat at Kensington Palace when Meghan came out with this book, that’s for sure.” Getty

What’s more, online commentators have also blasted Meghan’s foray into the literary world on social media, claiming that the book appears to be very similar to another children’s book, The Boy on the Bench, which is also about a little kid on a bench with his dad.

That book’s author, Corrinne Averiss, dismissed the claims on Twitter, insisting: “This is not the same story or same theme.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Meghan has come under fire for plagiarism, with the Duchess of Sussex also being accused of copying the British Vogue cover she guest edited back in 2016.

“Not only is she writing about relationships with dads – which is ironic given she’s iced out her own dad and played a huge part in the destruction of Harry’s relationship with Prince Charles – but it also looks a lot like she’s attempting to steal Kate’s thunder.” Getty

What's more, according to royal expert Phil Dampier, the fact that the fictional father in The Bench was given a military uniform could be deliberate swipe from Meghan and Harry towards the palace.

“Meghan is probably showing how much the Army meant to Harry and how upset he is to lose his military titles,” Dampier told The Sun.

"For Harry, who put his life on the line and then founded the highly successful Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women, losing the titles was the bitterest part of ‘Megxit.’"

Meghan's book The Bench is about the sweet relationship between father and son, which she dedicated to her husband. Penguin Random House

Even Today Show hosts Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic couldn't resist poking fun at Meghan' latest venture.

"Meghan Markle is joining the ranks of Roald Dahl and J.K. Rowling - oh, a stretch - by writing her first children's book." Allison said as she read the prompter on Wednesday when news broke of the book.

Karl couldn't hide his own amused reaction, slamming his desk and bursting out into laughter at the news.

"They actually write poetry together!" he laughed in disbelief.

