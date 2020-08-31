Meghan Markle (pictured with Archie) is only now learning the true ramifications of her war with the Duchess of Cambridge. Instagram

“She thought she’d pulled off the escape of the century, whisking Harry and Archie away from the Palace vipers and giving them freedom they’d never have had otherwise,” says a source.

“She underestimated centuries of protocol and tradition. She hates the idea that Archie’s future could sit in William’s hands, given how fraught things are between him and Harry – and how she and Kate have never got on, most of which is her own doing,” the source adds.

“She’d hate for William and Kate to get their revenge on her and Harry through their son, if and when it came to that.”

Our insider goes on to explain that the 39-year-old is preparing for “an almighty showdown” between herself, Kate and the Queen in London once travel restrictions ease.

Rumour has it William and Kate (pictured) may have a say in who baby Archie marries. Getty

News of Meghan’s secret trip back to the UK comes just days after the Duchess was interviewed by feminist icon Gloria Steinem, where they bonded over their shared passion for humanitarian work.

However, sources say Meghan’s comments about being back in the United States have sparked further fury inside the Palace.

“Her sitting back like Santa Barbara royalty announcing she’s glad to be back in California ‘for so many reasons’ was about the most passive aggressive thing she could have said,” the insider says.

“Kate knew it was directed at her, and even worse, directed at the Queen and the monarchy in general. Kate knows Meghan wants to see her soon and was planning to go into it with an open mind, but when comments like that are deliberately aired, it makes it very hard for Kate.”

Meghan, Harry (right) and baby Archie (left) moved to the United States after the former royals stepped down. Instagram

Meanwhile, adding even more tension, New Idea hears there was uproar in the palace when Harry and Meghan released the documents that revealed the name of their new charity: the Markle Windsor Foundation.

“Everyone thinks that since they aren’t allowed to use the word ‘royal’ anymore, they got personal and used the Queen’s family name of Windsor instead – and pointedly made sure Meghan’s surname appeared first in the order,” says the source.

“Among the courtiers, the general consensus is: It’s official, Harry’s lost everything about himself

now. It’s all going to be about her going forward.

“It’s very sad … Meghan is very clever, and she’s certainly working her magic.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!