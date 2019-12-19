Fans have criticised Meghan Markle’s latest Instagram post which urges people to care for one another.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a quote by author Anthony J. D’Angelo on their join Instagram page which read, “Without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community.”
Royal fans were then quick to point out the mother-of-one’s hypocrisy, pointing out that she should do the same with her estranged father, Thomas Markle.
“Caring for your ailing father should be a priority,” said user wrote.
“Do YOU care for your family? Do YOU ask your relatives if they are okay?” wrote another.
A third chimed in: “CALL YOUR DAD”.
Thomas was absent from Meghan and Harry’s lavish royal wedding after allegedly suffering a heart attack.
The 75-year-old has since spoken to several media outlets about their strained relationship.
Thomas Markle didn't attend Meghan and Harry's wedding.
Thomas then allegedly when on to leak a private five-page letter, from his daughter which published in full by a UK newspaper.
Fans have been quick to point out that Meghan should care for her father after her latest Instagram post.
Meghan’s father reportedly leaked it after feeling “vilified” by interviews given by Meghan’s friends to People magazine.
In the five-page letter, the mother to seven-month-old Archie Harrison urges her father to stop talking to the press and “exploiting” her marriage.