Speaking to Express, National director for the Australian Republican movement, Sandy Blair, claimed that the interview showed how "out of touch" the royal family is.

The republican advocate went on to say that he believes the scathing account of royal life will also ultimately lead to Aussies calling for a separation from the monarchy.

“As more Australians come to see how out of touch the British Monarchy is, the more we'll see momentum continue to increase,” Sandy told the publication.

"The idea of hereditary rule is as foreign to Australians as the British Monarchy, and Australians overwhelmingly want to know that important decisions affecting our nation's future are in Australian hands."

The outspoken commentator referred to Newspoll data, which suggests Aussies are steering away from the monarchy, with 62 per cent of in favour of a republic.

He then went on to critique one of Meghan’s comments in the tell-all, in which she stressed the importance of seeing yourself in your representatives.

"Yet our head of state, the British Monarch, is anything but representative of us, and unless we become a republic Australians will never see a fellow Australian in that important job,” he added.

Sandy's comments came after British journalist Robert Jobson slammed the Sussexes for insulting the British people and Her Majesty.

Speaking during a special live Facebook episode of The Royal Beat, Robert said: “[Harry and Meghan] keep talking about respecting the Queen… well, words are cheap.

“That entire interview did not respect the Queen. It did not respect the institution she has served for 75 years, for all of her adult life.

“The monarchy and the crown, it’s not all about the royal family, it’s not all about the Queen, it’s part of our democracy,” he added.