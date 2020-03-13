Meghan Markle was reportedly overcome with emotion as she completed her final engagements as a senior royal, before heading back to Canada this week. Getty

She was also observed to be “quietly devastated” and teary at her final royal meet and greet with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth.

Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon, who was present during Meghan’s final engagement, spoke about the Duchess’ “teary” response in a recent article for the publication.

“The pervading emotion on Monday, as I watched the Duchess carry out her final private engagement, seemed to be profound sadness,” Bryony began.

The Duchess joined Prince Harry at several key events, including the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, and, according to onlookers, was clearly upset about leaving. Getty

“Sadness that it had come to this; sadness that they could not make it work and sadness that less than two years since that glittering fairy tale wedding, the first person of colour to join the British royal family was off.

“How ironic that her final engagement was to be a Commonwealth service that celebrated diversity, uniqueness, and the strength we draw from embracing each other and our differences,” she wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave fans one final farewell message before Meghan headed back to Canada, while Harry remains in the UK for now, after completing their royal engagements

Meghan’s final farewell to her royal staff was a “bittersweet” moment, which resulted in the Duchess shedding a few tears before leaving. Getty

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess shared two behind-the-scene snaps of their recent meeting with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth.

“Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President,” the caption read.