Meghan was reportedly earning about $40,000 per episode, but according to Thomas, she felt uncomfortable about having to opt for the show when she wanted serious acting work.

"She did the briefcase girl for a while… But she was embarrassed by it. She thought it cheapened her," Thomas said.

There was also a time when the former actress was forced to wear an extremely revealing outfit when she appeared on the show.

Meghan, who appeared as a briefcase model on the US game show, was one of 26 girls who donned an extremely revealing sexy Santa outfit for the show’s 2006 Christmas special.

In resurfaced photos from the episode, Meghan is seen wearing a short fur-lined red frock – which left little to the imagination – and a pair of glittering heels.

Several former models from the show have since spoken out about having to endure “freezing” conditions in the skimpy outfits and stand for hours in painful heels.

Meghan was reportedly earning about $40,000 per episode, but according to Thomas, she felt uncomfortable about having to opt for the show when she wanted serious acting work.

Tameka Jacobs, who worked alongside the future Duchess, told The Sun the strict game show conditions also meant that it was difficult to be taken seriously as an actress.

“Meghan’s aspirations were to win an Oscar or be on Broadway, so if you’re in a mini dress, high heels, with your boobs taped together and pushed up when what you want to do is serious acting, then it’s tough,” Tameka said.

She added: “There was a lot of pressure not to gain weight and we were inspected every morning. The producer would stand on a chair and have us all line up.