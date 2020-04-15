There was a "clash of cultures" between Meghan and royal aides at the Palace. Getty

"It’s a bit like Downton Abbey - there’s a hierarchy of staff who have been at Buckingham Palace for years and years, to serve Queen and country.

"And, therefore, for Harry and Meghan to be making demands, there was a bit of below-stairs chatter, particularly with the Duchess, that was, 'Well, hang on a minute, who do you think you are?'," she said.

Meghan was disliked by Palace staff. Getty

The details come after Meghan Markle was warned against selling her story after she was reportedly offered $2 million for a tell-all interview about her life as a royal.

After rumours swirled that Meghan might reveal what royal life is really like in an interview similar to Princess Diana’s infamous talk with Martin Bashir in 1995, fans were quick to warn her against making the same mistake as her late mother-in-law.

“If her objective is to earn money, it could work. But if she's trying to win back the public, it's extremely risky,” one fan tweeted.

Another added: “If she does the tell-all it really doesn’t set the best example. Everyone will believe she really did marry Harry for money and publicity.”

Another Twitter user said: “Not a good idea. It's backfired on so many Royals when they tried to 'tell their side' (most recently Andrew of course but Charles & Diana also)."

Meghan and Harry left their royal roles in March. Getty

Meghan should be cautious of burning her bridges, as her mother-in-law Princess Diana did with her infamous 1995 interview.

According to royal author Penny Junor, the controversial interview made Queen Elizabeth II "lose her patience" with the late Princess of Wales.

Penny Junor said: “That’s where she was wrong. Things were by no means all right.

“The Queen finally lost her patience. This public mud-slinging wasn’t just harming the monarchy, it was damaging for the young princes.”