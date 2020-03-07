The Duchess of Sussex chatted with attendee Claire Spencer about her baby son, saying “he’s into everything”.
Claire received an award on behalf of her husband Lee “Frank” Spencer from the former Suits actress, and later told Hello! that Meghan said, “Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everything.”
Meanwhile a source has revealed to PEOPLE, that the royal couple’s priority is very much their son.
“Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid — he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”
Meghan Markle has given an adorable update on son Archie Harrison.
Getty
Harry and Meghan returned to the spotlight at the event at London’s Mansion House, after announcing their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family from March 31.