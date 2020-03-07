Meghan Markle has given an adorable update on son Archie Harrison. Getty

Harry and Meghan returned to the spotlight at the event at London’s Mansion House, after announcing their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family from March 31.

The pair were greeted by cheers, however those cheers were soon married when a man was heard booing the power couple, leading to an an awkward moment.

The event, which pays tribute to veterans and active service members, is one that is very close to Harry’s heart, given that he spearheaded the creation of the Invictus Games.



Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the Endeavour Fund Awards marks the first of several key engagements they will attend over the coming days, as they complete their final duties.

Claire received an award on behalf of her husband Lee “Frank” Spencer from the former Suits actress, and later told Hello! that Meghan said Archie is “into everything.” Getty

They will wrap up their commitments on Monday, when they join the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.