Meghan says she doesn't feel "comfortable" speaking about her father Thomas and half-sister Samantha. CBS

At the time, it was alleged that Thomas was asked to stage paparazzi photos of himself before the royal wedding.

In the interview, Meghan said that he “wasn’t able” to tell her the truth about the photo scandal, and added that she had tried to reason with him.

"'I just need you to tell me, if you tell me the truth we can help.' And he wasn't able to do that... that for me has really resonated as a mother,” she said.

"I look at Archie and I can’t imagine doing anything to hurt my child. I can’t reconcile that.”

Meghan and her father Thomas (pictured) fell out in 2018 after her wedding to Harry. Supplied

As for her relationship with her half-sister Samantha, who she is related to on her father’s side, Meghan explained that she did not “feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know”.

"I think it would be very hard to 'tell-all' when you don’t know me,” the Duchess said, referring to the book Samantha published earlier this year.

The book, which is labelled part one, claims to reveal "hidden truths about her family, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels."

Samantha (pictured) has published a "tell-all" book on half-sister Meghan. ITV

“This is a very different situation than my dad, right? When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with, right? I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know,” the Duchess said.

She added that she grew up "as an only child”, and that she has not seen Samantha in “at least 18, 19 years” and “before that 10 years.”

She also claimed that Samantha had “changed her last name back to Markle in her early 50s … only when I started dating Harry”.

“So, I think that says enough,” she shared.