Meghan, Duchess of Sussex appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. YouTube/The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Teaser clips shared to the show's YouTube channel ahead of the episode airing show the duchess dressed in a casual yet chic ensemble.

She paired classic black trousers and pumps with a crisp white Oscar de la Renta blouse that features unique cut-outs along the sleeves.

Her long hair sat in loose curls across her shoulders, while Meghan's makeup artist and pal Daniel Martin sat backstage ready for any touch-ups.

"Ellen really pulled out Meghan's goofy, funny side, which everyone will be able to finally see," he told People of the interview.

Viewers have already been given a peek of that "goofy" side as Meghan reminisced on her days as an actress in the teaser footage.

The former Suits star revealed to Ellen that before she was a royal, she used to drive an old car and its driver's side door simply wouldn't open – so she had to find another way to get in.

"I would park in the back of the parking lot and open the trunk, then climb in and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out," she laughs in the promo clip.

"That's how I would come to and fro."

WATCH BELOW: Meghan Markle reveals why she is fighting for paid parental leave in the US

Meghan is expected to share more details about her life before and after becoming a royal in the chat, which will air tomorrow.

This is the first time the duchess has appeared on a daytime talk show since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, though the pair did sit down for their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year.

The couple opened up more than ever before in that interview, speaking about alleged racist attitudes in the royal family, their new life in the US and media backlash.

They also shared previously unseen footage with their son Archie, sparking hopes that Meghan will share photos or videos of daughter Lilibet during her chat with Ellen.

Meghan with her two rescue dogs before she moved to the UK. Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to release any photos of their daughter, who was born in June, to the public.

Royal watchers have speculated that they may release the first photo of her in December, as part of their annual Christmas card, but nothing has been confirmed.

Some viewers were surprised that Meghan agreed to appear on the Ellen show, but others insisted it was only a matter of time before it happened, as the two women have been friendly for years.

Meghan first met Ellen at an animal shelter with wife Portia de Rossi and the couple encouraged her to adopt her beloved dog Bogart.

Recalling the encounter in an interview with Better Health, Meghan said: "Ellen goes 'Is that your dog?' And I said, 'No,' and she's like, 'You have to take that dog.' And I said, 'Well, I'm deciding.' And she's like, 'Rescue the dog!'

"And so I brought him home! Because Ellen told me to."

Sadly, the duchess had to rehome Bogart with friends in 2017 when she moved to the UK to marry Harry.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.