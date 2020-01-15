Harry and Meghan announced last week they want to "step back" as senior royals Getty

Harry opened up in their interview, admitting he'd had enough of his royal role.

“When Harry spoke to me, he said he was totally fed up with living in a goldfish bowl. After he came back from Afghanistan [in 2008] he felt so dreadful – because someone leaked where he was, so it was too dangerous for him and other army people – he would get out [of the Royal Family]." Angela said.

“He said he would like best of all to go and live in Africa and look after the animals there.

“But at the same time Prince Philip realised he could no longer manage his incredible role and asked Prince Harry if he could take on some of his charities etc. The Queen also decided to cut down and asked him if he would help her out too. “Harry told me he adores the Queen and one of the great aims was to do his duty to her, because he thought she was the most wonderful woman. “His next duty was to help out Prince William, his brother. That was very important to him, and work out a way which would work for him. Which he did, and very successfully, I think.”

A royal expert doesn't believe Meghan is fully aware of Harry's true ties to the royal family Getty

BBC presenter Nick Robinson then said: “But there is another woman in his life now, a woman who clearly isn’t satisfied with how that model is working, who appears – from what we can judge – is saying, ‘we need to get out, you need to get out’.”

Angela agreed, and said it was “quite understandable” that when someone marries, life needs to be adjusted.

Yet, she added that Harry was “keen on teams” and working cooperatively, due to his military training.

She continued: “Meghan mentioned working as a team with Prince Harry at the engagement interview she did with the BBC – but it seems that she doesn’t really like teams after all.

“The main problem is that she is a celebrity and Prince Harry is a royal. There is a huge difference in that.

“Prince Harry explained it, and although it was very narrow, he absolutely did not want to be a celebrity.”

The 'fab four' team are no more Getty

Royal expert Angela believes Meghan struggles as part of the royal team, and finds it difficult to think of herself as anything other than a celebrity.

“I think Meghan can’t understand that – I think she can’t understand what being a royal is and what duty and protocol and antiquated practices are. I think it’s been very hard for her to do that,” Angela said.

She added: “I think Harry will be torn to pieces.”