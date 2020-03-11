Queen Elizabeth has been denied a chance to see baby Archie Getty

Mr Moran replied: "Nothing is left to chance here, it was a cruel and nasty move to stop the Queen from seeing her great-grandchild.

"They have got the money, support and the people around them to help them to manage a trip, first-class, private jets whatever they are doing with a young child.

"I think it is cruel, nasty and bitter."

Ms Panahi said: "I think that is what has lost them favour with the public.

"The public has seen that they are being disrespectful to the Queen."

Meghan and Harry left their son in Canada when they returned to the UK this month Getty

The details come as royal commentator Angela Mollard has spoken out to say she doesn’t expect the couple will make Canada a permanent home.

“I don’t think where they are now is where they will always be,” she reveals on New Idea’s podcast, Royals.

“I don’t think the North American experiment will necessarily be what’s still happening in ten years’ time. In fact, all manner of things could happen to that family.”

Indeed, she admits that it will be very hard to tell what the couple might be doing in the future.

Meghan and Harry may not stay in Canada. Getty Images

“I think we can predict where Kate and William will be in ten years,” she says.

“I have no idea about Meghan and Harry and about what their life might look like in all faculties. When it comes to work their relationship their child rearing no one can predict what will happen there.”

The couple are believed to have made the decision to step back from royal life to give their son Archie a more private upbringing, but Angela reveals that he may be missing out on important family experiences due to the decision.

Angela is unsure what Archie's future might look like. Getty Images

“I think at every opportunity they should be taking him back to the UK to form those friendships and relationships with his cousins,” she says.

“You see how much fun someone like [Prince] George has with Isla and Savannah Philips or Zara Tindall’s children Mia and Lena…

“I would hope that he was a little bit more enmeshed, not just in family, but in some of the wonderful things the royal family stand for which is a sense of duty and stability.”

To hear more about Archie’s future and the lives of royal children, listen to this week’s podcast here…