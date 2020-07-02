Meghan is suing over articles published in Mail On Sunday. Getty

Meghan claims Britain profited from the 2018 nuptials held at Windsor Castle, with the royal event generating a whopping £1BILLION in tourism, which “far outweigh” the contribution of taxpayer’s money used to pay for crowd security.

The Duchess’ legal team says that at the time of the 2019 articles Meghan was “a working member of the Royal Family and to some extent publicly funded”.

They also added the wedding was “not, in fact, publicly funded, but rather personally financed by HRH The Prince of Wales”.

Harry and Meghan wed in 2018 with a grand ceremony. Getty

Further defending the use of taxpayer’s money for the royal wedding, the submission stated: “Any public costs incurred for the wedding were solely for security and crowd control to protect members of the public, as deemed necessary by Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police.”

The exact costs of crowd control and security for the wedding is said to be an estimated £30 million of the final bill.

The Duchess’ lawyers claim with almost 50,000 American tourists lining the streets of London for the event, that £30million would have been paid back in the boost of tourism with the city seeing a £60million sales boom in retail spending.