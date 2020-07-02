Meghan has revealed the five friends who gave an interview about her father to PEOPLE magazine. Getty

The Duchess of Sussex has also denied saying she felt "victimised" by her father and claims that she told him she had "only one father".

In the court papers, Meghan says she wrote to Thomas as she felt he "raised concern Mr Markle had "consistently allowed himself to be manipulated by the tabloid media despite her trying to persuade him not to speak to them for his own good".

The American-born royal also believes she is entitled to a "reasonable expectation of privacy" and never thought the letter would be published.

Meghan endured "tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health" during her pregnancy. Getty

Meghan has furthermore claimed in the documents that she suffered "tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health" after so much media attention and that her friends felt "silenced" by Kensington Palace and unable to defend her.

"As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself," the documents read.

To top things off, Meghan also claimed that her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry brought in a whopping £1billion in tourism cash that “far outweighed” taxpayers' contributions towards security.

“Any public costs incurred for the wedding were solely for security and crowd control to protect members of the public, as deemed necessary by Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police," a submission from her legal team says.

The Duchess of Sussex also named Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in the court papers. Getty

The legal papers also stated that Meghan is "a member of the royal family and does not undertake paid work”, but the Duchess of Sussex falsified those claims by naming Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as well as Prince Michael of Kent.

The Duchess said that "several member[s] of the Royal Family do ‘undertake paid work’ including, for example, Princess Beatrice of York, Princess Eugenie of York and Prince Michael of Kent".

Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are not working royals and are under no obligation to attend royal events - whilst Beatrice works in finance and consulting, her younger sister Eugenie is a director at a London art gallery.