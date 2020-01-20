New Idea

Having experienced backlash from the media in the past, Tom knows first-hand what it’s like to come under close public scrutiny, and will no doubt support Meghan and Harry through their transition from royals to A-listers.

It’s not the first time that Meghan has been rumoured to be involved with Scientologists either.

Tom is good friends with Meghan and Harry's pal, George Clooney. Tom Cruise

In a previous interview with The Sun, her father, Thomas Markle, spoke of a time when he caught a young Meghan hanging around outside a Scientology church in Los Angeles – and he claimed he warned her against it.

But now estranged from Thomas and away from the royals, Meghan is free to do as she pleases.

Indeed, Meghan never gave up on her acting dream, reportedly keeping on her Hollywood team including a business manager, a lawyer and agent Nick Collins, whose clients include the likes of

Jamie Foxx and Tobey Maguire, despite having joined the royal family.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman meet Princess Diana.

Nick previously represented Meghan during her Suits days and now it is reported that he is working on lucrative film, TV and philanthropic opportunities for them both.

Meghan was also busted looking for work in Hollywood, with Harry suggesting her for voice over work to Disney CEO, Bob Iger, back in July.

Just days after the announcement Meghan was pictured in Vancouver and fans were shocked to see her looking happy.