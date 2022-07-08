The Duke and Duchess are "looking forward to putting the incident behind them". Getty

Meghan has always denied the claims, which first emerged in March 2021, with her lawyers branding the allegations a “calculated smear campaign”.

Two senior staff came forward with complaints about the duchess’ behaviour, as did her former communications secretary Jason Knauf, who made his first claim in October 2018.

READ NEXT: Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol over US abortion ban

One aide referred to “emotional cruelty and manipulation”, while a different employee who worked with Meghan while she was a senior royal reported feeling “humiliated”.

Meghan vehemently denied these claims from the moment they hit the internet in 2021, her legal team suggesting the timing was deliberate to damage the duchess’ reputation.

Meghan has always insisted the bullying claims were untrue. Getty

It did seem convenient that the claims were made public just hours ahead of her and Harry’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

In fact, Meghan’s legal team went so far as to claim it was a deliberate move "being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative" about Meghan before she spoke publicly on US TV.

READ NEXT: New fears for the Queen over alarming detail in this photo

At the time Buckingham Palace announced staff were “very concerned” about the allegations and an internal review led by an independent legal team would be conducted.

WATCH: Meghan Markle Opens Up About Having A Right To Privacy In Oprah Interview

Now the investigation has concluded, it has been reported that changes have been made to internal policies for royal staff – but the details remain hidden.

Buckingham Palace has chosen to keep changes and the details of the investigation itself private, raising questions about transparency surrounding royal staff and palace protocol.

READ NEXT: Body language expert says Kate and Wills 'held back' at PDA-packed polo