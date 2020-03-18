Meghan starred in Suits before marrying Prince Harry. Getty

Meghan starred in law drama Suits for seven years and stepped down from her role as Rachel Zane before marrying Prince Harry in May 2017.

However, it's clear her brother Thomas was never a fant.

“I think I watched it once or twice - I saw it a couple of times," he said.

“She had a few good lines in it, a few good scenes.”

Meghan's brother Thomas doesn't think she's "A list". Getty

Mr Markle told how Meghan’s high profile as the Duchess of Sussex would “open a few more doors for her”.

He added: “Now I think she will be given more opportunity, with being who she was, so I think it might open a few more doors for her.

“But she’ll get some good movie roles, she’ll do alright.”

Meghan and Harry have quit their roles as Senior Royals. Getty

When asked why he thought Meghan and Harry had quit their royal roles, Thomas spilled: “I think she just wants to go back to Hollywood.”

The Sussexes completed their final royal engagement at last week's Commonwealth Day service in London.

They are due to officially step down as senior royals on March 31.