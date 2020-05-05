Meghan Markle’s half-brother has revealed that their father Thomas Markle Sr is “confident” about winning the unfolding legal battle involving his daughter Meghan. Getty

“Our dad will have no problem winning his case,” Thomas Jr said.

“He’s got all his documents in order, everything is ready. He’s ready to go. He’s calm and collected.”

He also revealed how Meghan’s dad is still holding a grudge because Prince Harry didn’t follow convention before he asked her to marry him.

“My dad has always been upset that Harry never asked him formally for his daughter’s hand in marriage,” he said.

The news comes after Meghan reportedly lost the early round of her privacy battle against a British publication that published parts of a letter to her estranged father, Thomas Sr.

Lawyers for Meghan and Harry reportedly claimed the letter’s publication was a misuse of private information and breached her copyright.

The publication of the letter has allegedly also caused a deep rift between Meghan and her 75-year-old father.

Meghan and Harry are seeking aggravated damages from the paper.

