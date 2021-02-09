Rumour has it Meghan Markle (pictured) is seriously considering writing a book. Getty

What’s more, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed the Duchess has been approached several times and received lucrative offers from respectable publishing houses.

But according to news.com.au, if Meghan does release a book, she would not doubt have to divulge certain details about her life in the palace, which may upset members of The Firm.

Addressing the whispers of a Meghan tell-all, royal commentator Daniela Elser said the very thought of the Duchess spilling secrets would leave the royals “nervous and sweating”.

If Meghan (right) does release a book, experts believe she would have to divulge certain details about her life in the palace, which may upset members of The Firm. Getty

“Pretty much any sort of book written in the first person would require her to share some of her own thoughts and experiences and even that would be a departure from the status quo and even the slimmest hint of some literary soul-baring seems unlikely to warm the cockles of any courtiers’ hearts,” Daniela wrote.

The commentator went on to say that Harry and Meghan are increasingly showing signs they are not afraid to stand up to the palace, which could suggest a book deal is on the horizon.

“These prevailing, potentially adversarial winds would suggest that it seems unlikely to be plain sailing for the royal house when it comes to the Sussexes in the near future,” she added.

Whispers suggest Meghan has several book deals in the works that she’s seriously considering. Getty

The royal revelation comes after it was reported Meghan’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney could by sitting on “a treasure trove” of secret texts, which may add additional stress for the royals.

“Meghan used to pour her heart out to Jessica about her struggles in the royal family via WhatsApp and text messages,” a source reportedly claimed.

“They were like sisters for years and Meghan trusted her implicitly. Jessica holds all her innermost thoughts about life in the royal family and the ins and outs of her relationship with the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”