Meghan, Harry and their baby son, Archie Harrison. Getty

“Reliance on men.”

The writer then went on to claim that the mother-of-one relied heavily on ex-husband producer Trevor Engelson to score her big break.

She then went on to claim that Meghan dated celebrity chef Cory Vitiello only to end the relationship when she was pursued by now husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry. Getty

Hansen continued: “Owner of one of Toronto’s trendiest restaurants, Vitiello was Meghan’s gateway to the social elite. Charity galas and other social events attended by high society followed.

"Meghan Markle broke up with Cory Vitiello the same month that Prince Harry asked for her phone number at one of these social events. Coincidence, I’m sure.”

The former Suits actress is expected to travel to Britain within the next 48 hours as she and Harry are slated to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday, March 5.

Harry and Jon Bon Jovi posed with Invictus Games representatives on the iconic Abbey Road crossing in London on Friday Getty

Harry and Meghan will step down from royal duties on March 31.

Harry has been undertaking numerous engagements since he returned to the UK last week without his wife or son, Archie Harrison.

On Friday, Harry teamed up with rock star Bon Jovi to raise funds for wounded servicemen and servicewomen in the Invictus Games.