Meghan was reportedly given the title of doctor in rare administrative blunder. Getty

Companies House, which is the United Kingdom's registrar of companies and executive agency and trading fund of Her Majesty's Government, believes the booboo was caused a filing error.

Prior to the blunder, Meghan was listed on the business site as HRH The Duchess of Sussex, but afterwards the 38-year-old’s details were updated to Dr The Duchess of Sussex.

A spokesman for Companies House reportedly told the British publication: “We are currently looking into this matter.”

Meghan’s title on the Companies House website was strangely changed from duchess to doctor during an application to shut down the Sussex Royal foundation. Getty

While the surprising honorific was presumed to be a mistake, several royal insiders confessed to the publication that it made them take a second look.

“I must admit doing a double-take when I saw Meghan had been made a doctor,” one source said.

“She has been called a lot of things but I had never heard Doctor Meghan.”

The embarrassing gaffe is the latest blow to befall Harry and Meghan, after it was reported their trademark application for the non-profit Archewell foundation has been rejected.

The embarrassing gaffe is the latest blow to befall Harry and Meghan, after it was reported their trademark application for the non-profit Archewell foundation has been rejected. Getty

According to another report in The Sun, the pair’s ambitious project was reportedly given the red light due to a surprising oversight, which the pair seemingly forgot to take care of.

As it turns out, the major reason for the foundation being rejected was the fact that the Sussexes didn't sign their application.

What’s more, claims suggest the application was also "too vague" and Harry and Meghan didn’t pay all the fees required, which is why the trademark was roadblocked.