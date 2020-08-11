Meghan, 39, reportedly told Entertainment Weekly that one of her first childhood heroes was none other than ‘90s Baywatch babe, Yasmine Bleeth. Getty

“Oh my gosh, I remember, Yasmine Bleeth, that’s the only [celebrity] I ever wrote and then I saw her!” Meghan reportedly told the American publication in 2013.

The Duchess then revealed that she eventually had the opportunity to meet the brunette beauty during a chance encounter outside one of her first places of work.

She reflected on how surprised she was to see Yasmine in the car park of the frozen yoghurt store Humphrey Yogart, where she worked in Los Angeles.

Supplied

“I saw her in the parking lot and what do I say to her? The most ridiculous thing you could say,” Meghan quipped, referring to her chance encounter with the star.

Instead of praising the Baywatch babe for her notable TV and film accomplishments, Meghan reportedly said that she loved her appearance in a 1998 antiperspirant commercial.

“Oh my god I love you... I love you so... I loved you in that Soft & Dri [antiperspirant] commercial,” the 39-year-old reportedly told Yasmine at the time.

Yasmine (far right), now 52, rose to fame on the playing lifesaver Caroline Holden on the TV drama, alongside blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson (right from centre) and David Hasselhoff (left from centre). Getty

Meghan concluded by saying that, despite gushing over the star, Yasmine simply gave her a blank stare before thanking her and entering the yoghurt shop.

Despite being one of the most recognisable faces of the ‘90s and early 2000s, the one-time model now lives a low-key life, dividing her time between California and Arizona.

For the past 17 years Yasmine has been married to strip club owner Paul Cerrito, who she reportedly met in a Malibu rehab centre after voluntarily checking herself in for cocaine addiction.

Yasmine, who hasn’t acted since 2003, has struggled with addiction over the years and relapsed after leaving the clinic. She was arrested in 2001 when police found cocaine in her car following a crash.