Lilibet, who was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, is likely to follow suit of her elder brother, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to forgo a title for their first-born, instead opting for “Master”.

With this in mind it’s likely their daughter will be dubbed Miss Lilibet Diana, however she is eligible to use the title of Lady.

Lilibet is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in line to the throne. It means Prince Andrew, who was born as second in line in 1960, moves down to ninth place.

In terms of officiality Lili isn’t permitted to adopt the title of Princess like her cousins thanks to an order made by King George V in 1917 which stated only grandchildren of the monarch – Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – were entitled to the use of Prince or Princess and HRH.

An exception was made for Prince George, and soon after his siblings, by Queen Elizabeth II who issued a new Letters Patent stating the rule would be extended to William’s children.

When Prince Charles becomes King, this rule will then extend to his grandchildren unless he issues a new Letters Patent of his own.

Given Archie and his sister would be grandchildren (as opposed to currently being great-grandchildren) to the reigning Monarch, they would become eligible for HRH titles.

When all is said and done, even if Archie and Lilibet never take up royal titles, they certainly wouldn't be the first in the family to do so.

Zara and Mike Tindall also share three young children, Mia, seven, Lena, two and Lucas, who is two months old - all three do not have royal titles, as decided by their parents.

