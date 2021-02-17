We've already received a bump-date. From Australia, no less! Getty

Indeed, bump-date snaps were taken in Sydney's Madame Tussauds.

You have to admire their speed. Just a day after the royals announced the exciting news that they are expecting a second child, the wax museum wasted no time in adding a bump to the Duchess' figure.

Meghan's waxwork is placed in front of a backdrop of the Aussie bush while a kangaroo sniffs her growing baby bump. She has been dressed in a leopard print maternity frock. How many animals can they fit into one display?! It just screams Australian... and we are so here for it.

The best part is, the waxwork didn't stay in the museum for this fun maternity shoot. No, the figure got to go on a holiday.

It looks so life-like! Madame Tussauds Sydney | Instagram

Sharing the snaps on their official Instagram, Madame Tussauds Sydney revealed they teamed up with a very important partner in order to make this highly Aussie photoshoot a reality.

"To celebrate the baby news, today we took Meghan to @wildlifesydneyzoo for a maternity photoshoot…Aussie style 😍🇦🇺" the account wrote.



"Dressed in her new maternity outfit and her gorgeous bump, Meghan received belly kisses from Dot the adorable Kangaroo 💚



"Congratulations again to Harry, Meghan and soon-to-be big brother, Archie 🎉."

The comments section was quickly flooded with beyond-chuffed royal fans, many of whom were shocked to learn that the Duchess in the snaps was actually made of wax.

The Sussexes announced they were expecting a second child via their representatives, through a stunning black and white photo snapped in their own backyard. Misan Harriman | Instagram

"It's so crazy how life like they are!" an adoring fan wrote. "Anyway, this is adorable!"

"Looks so real. Thought it was really her," another chimed in.

"Too real it almost gave me a heart attack!" piped in a third.

Well, hopefully we will be blessed with a real bump-date soon enough. But, in the meantime, we have a scarily life-like waxwork to tide us over.