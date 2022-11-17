"She said to me, I know that your life is changing, but please don't give up your activism. Don't give up because it means so much to women and girls,” Meghan said. Getty

“And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes. But also because she encouraged me to do so.”

"And the collective voice of all of us telling each other that matters is perhaps the point. There's safety in numbers. But there's also strength in numbers.”

During the Archetypes podcast, Jameela also revealed that Meghan is extremely supportive; not just to her but to numerous other women.

“You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me,” Jameela said.

“And people don't know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time. You reach out to us. You don't do it publicly. You don't come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world.”

“And so I just, I appreciate you and thank you for that, because those are some hairy moments and I needed that guidance… So, thanks. Thanks, mate,” Jameela concluded.

Jameela has become well-known for speaking out on various issues such as eating disorder culture, reproductive rights, mental health issues and feminism.