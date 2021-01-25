Apparently, the Queen has given up on Meghan Markle and is looking to bond with Angelina Jolie instead. Getty

“She is impressed with how Angelina champions her charities and causes in a professional manner and has asked her aides to arrange a meeting.”

Angelina has always respected the Queen, says the source. The pair had an historic first meeting in 2014, where the Queen made the Oscar-winning actress an Honorary Dame.

An insider says Ange teaming up with the Queen will “totally burn” Meghan, who has been “trying for almost a year to get an audience with Angelina”.

Meghan has reportedly been trying to get in touch with Ange for years. Getty

According to a Hollywood insider, Meghan, 39, has set her sights on having Ange as a mentor ever since jetting to the US.

“Meghan’s been suggesting lunch ever since she moved to LA, but her calls went unanswered,” says the source.

“It’s an open secret Meghan’s aspired to be like Ange for many years, just like she’s so in awe of Princess Diana,” a source told New Idea back in April last year.

Meghan is said to be impressed by Angelina’s ability to combine a celebrity profile with humanitarian endeavours, just as Meghan’s late mother-in-law did.

Angelina has many royal connections, including Duchess Camilla of Cornwall. Getty

“Meghan has so much respect for Ange and everything she’s achieved on a personal level as well as professionally.

“Her work for good causes and the UN speaks for itself, but Meghan marvels at how Angelina’s managed to balance this with a thriving box office career and raising six kids,” the source says.

And, reportedly, the feeling was once mutual as a source revealed to New Idea that “Angie has long hoped for a friend she can relate to in Los Angeles, and Meghan represents the best option by a long way.”

It looks like Ange has had a change of heart and is now best buds with the Queen instead.

