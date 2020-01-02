Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to launch their very own magazine or newspaper if their application to trademark their Sussex Royal brand is approved. Getty

Kensington Palace issued a statement at the time that revealed The Royal Foundation will be the “principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”.

The statement read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation.

According to papers published by the Intellectual Property Office, Harry and Meghan are looking to trademark 100 items under their Sussex Royal brand.

Last June, the royal couple submitted an application to trademark hundreds of products and services under their banner – including a newspaper and a magazine. Getty

Newspapers and magazines came under the “printed matter” section, which also lists booklets, pamphlets, journals, diaries, calendars, notebooks and newsletters.

But it seems the royal couple’s application, which also lists clothing, campaigning and “social care services” such as counselling, is paving the way for a global Sussex brand.

If accepted, Meghan and Harry would then be allowed to launch many ventures under their banner, including starting their own clothing line or publication.

The royal couple’s application to trademark the items came just days after they announced they had split from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charity, The Royal Foundation. Getty

Despite separating from The Royal Foundation, Harry and Meghan will continue to work with Wills and Kate on future mental health projects, Kensington Palace announced.

“Both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health programme, Heads Together. Work on this is still ongoing,” the official statement read.

The Sussex’s application was published by the Trade Mark journal on December 20, with a two-month window period for anyone who wants to object to it being approved.