Of course, the couple are hoping that this move away from royal life will allow Archie to have a normal upbringing, but Ange suggests that it could actually have the opposite effect.
“What harry wanted for his son was to have a normal childhood and yet he is not really having a normal childhood because he has no connections with his cousins,” she says.
“It seems to me he is going to be living a life like Meghan’s…She was quite isolated, I mean if you watch the documentary with Thomas Markle the lasting impression of Meghan was that she grew up very much as an only child.
“She didn’t really have siblings, it was sort of these direct relationships with her parents. Of course, this gave her tremendous confidence.
“But if what Harry has always said, which is that he wants his children to have an upbringing like Zara Phillips children and Peter Phillips children you know a happy go lucky country upbringing which that family enjoys down in Gloucester in England, he is not going to get that.”
