Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the couple have been accused by many of insulting the Royal Family over and over again.

Now, the couple have reportedly upset the Queen by choosing not to bring Archie to the UK while they undertake their final engagements in the UK.

But, Royal commentator Angela Mollard suggests that if this is a regular occurrence it could indeed be very insulting for not just the Royal Family but for everyone.

“If they have to keep coming back [to the UK] which of course they do, and they don’t bring [Archie] it’s such an insult,” she says on New Idea’s podcast Royals.

“It’s such an insult to his family, it’s such an insult to the British public. I mean we haven’t seen a photo of Archie now since early in January when they posted that picture of Harry holding his son with the little hat on.”