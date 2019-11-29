Meghan, Archie and Harry Getty

According to the British site, "the new fence bounds a field and a road near the cottage, on an area managed by the Crown Estate, and it's believed to have cost the Royal Household approximately £12,000 ($AU22,000). Frogmore Cottage is protected by two fences, the second one being in metal and running around its perimeter. This area is believed to be patrolled by the police and watched by CCTV when the family-of-three is at home."

Royal accounts show almost $4.4 million (£2.4 million) of taxpayer money was spent renovating Frogmore Cottage for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Buckingham Palace said Frogmore Cottage was in very poor shape and needed ceilings and floors replacing, extensive rewiring, and the installation of gas and water mains - but there's no mention of a yoga studio.

Frogmore Cottage is in the grounds of Frogmore House in Windsor, where Harry and Meghan held their wedding reception in May 2018 Getty

With taxpayer-funded spending on the royals a sensitive topic, the Palace made it clear in the Sovereign Grant Report the couple themselves paid for anything other than basic fixtures and fittings, such as furnishings and interior design.

The Sovereign Grant - which paid for the reno - covers the cost of royal official duties and is also for the upkeep of royal palaces, and comes from taxpayer funds.

While speculation was rife around Meghan's diva demands during the renovations, the report gives some clear details around what was carried out at the property.

“The scheme consisted of the reconfiguration and full refurbishment of five residential units in poor condition to create the official residence for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their family,” the report states.