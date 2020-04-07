Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently confirmed they have stopped using their Sussex Royal Instagram account by posting one final message, which they shared on March 31. Getty

"We now know the Sussexroyal, the Instagram account, will be inactive meaning there will be no further updates from Harry and Meghan on that account. But in a month's time, it will baby Archie's first birthday,” Laney began.

"I think a lot of us were expecting that since they've given us Archie gifts and little Archie drops in the past, that would be the account we would see some sort of Archie birthday wish for his big milestone.

"So now, is Archie's birthday just going to pass quietly and no one is going to see a new photo of him?

"Or will some kind of new Sussex social media account be set up by then so that we can see Archie turn one.

"I'm really, really curious about what is going to happen by that date and what may or may not be in place. And if not, whether or not that will be a bummer for people,” she said.

Despite Laney’s concerns, Heirpod host and ABC royal contributor Omid Scobie admitted he didn’t think it was likely the public will see any photos of Archie on his birthday.

“Hearing you say, ‘Archie’s birthday going by quietly’, I think is exactly what the couple have craved for some time and something tells me that’s exactly what will happen,” Omid said.

Laney responded: “Wow, okay! Well, let’s make it a date to touch base after May 6 and see whether or not you are prophetic in this prediction.”