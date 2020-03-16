The Queen is upset Harry is going Getty

Judi adds: “Many of the poses produced the kind of iconic moments that Harry and Meghan love to display on Instagram and other social media.”

The now-famous umbrella shot of the couple gazing at each other with wide smiles shows that the feeling of love between them “did look real”.

“Harry’s gesticulation in particular has suggested he is as besotted as ever,” says Judi, who adds: “To create an intimate moment like that in front of crowds and cameras and make it look like a Vogue shoot does take some expertise.”

While royal commentators were quick to speculate whether the couple were happy that this was their last official event, behind the scenes tension among the royals was reportedly at an all-time high.

William and Kate aren't happy with Harry and Meghan

According to the Mail Online, Harry and Meghan became “emotional” and “upset” before the Commonwealth Day service after being told they wouldn’t be joining the Queen’s procession into Westminster Abbey.

A source confirmed to Vanity Fair: “It’s not been easy for anyone. I think they’re both pretty emotional.”

But Judi says despite their obvious concern about being back in the environment they appear so keen to escape, Meghan and Harry’s non-verbal signals told another story.

“I feel they were keen to project a list of positive qualities, like pride, strong like-minded bonding and – clearly – love. This could have been a low-key performance making them look like escaping royals suffering pangs of guilt, but Meghan’s non-verbal signals were more about status in her own right and a confident image.”

