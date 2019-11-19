Meghan, pre-royalty, in 2011. Getty Images

And there have been whispers that the pair even had a relationship in the past, that the two were more than just acquaintances, and have kept the matter secret. After all, both got their big career breaks in TV: George in ER; Meghan in Suits. But neither party has either confirmed or denied the juicy rumour.

George Clooney, movie star, filmmaker. Getty Images

So what really happened?

According to one source, it was George and Prince Harry who were friends before the men got hitched.

George met Harry at a charity event in the UK according to a Kensington Palace source, who spoke to E! News.

The two forged a bond over their mutual interest in philanthropy, and when Prince Harry started dating Meghan, it was only then that the actress met her fellow Hollywood actor, George Clooney.



“When he started getting serious with Meghan, Harry introduced her to George and Amal,” said the palace source. “And the couple quickly started hanging out regularly.”



They became so close that George and Amal, who have a £10million home on an island on the River Thames in England, famously attended the royal wedding in Windsor in 2018.

George and Amal Clooney at the royal wedding at Windsor Castle. Getty Images

Regular get-togethers and dinners followed.

"We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we’re friends with them for all the reasons that you’re friends with anybody," George told The Daily Mail, before the birth of Harry and Meghan’s baby boy, Archie, on May 6, 2019. "They’re just really nice, fun, kind people. They’re a very loving couple, and they’re going to be great parents."

The dinners haven’t been confined to England. The Clooneys reportedly had the Sussexes over at their home on Lake Como, Italy for a weekend.

The stay included banquets, a ride on George's private jet and poolside hangouts, according to America's ABC News.

Harry and Meghan attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality in 2019. Getty Images

And George has been a staunch defender of Meghan's, as she’s suffered barbs in the British press.

While promoting his miniseries, Catch-22, George stood up for Meghan after The Daily Mail published a personal letter that Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle. Meghan was in the third trimester of her pregnancy at the time.

“They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified,” said George according to the UK’s Press Association news agency. “I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to see that.

“She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. And we’ve seen how that ends.”

Amal and George Clooney. Getty Images

Amal also has Meghan’s back.

According to People magazine, the lawyer has been Meghan's confidant since the royal relocated to the UK.

“Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests,” an insider told the magazine.

“Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one."

Adds another source, who spoke to E! News: "Amal and Meghan are much more friendly with each other and talk more regularly than George and Harry do. They have become really close friends."

Meghan, Archie and Harry. Getty Images

So there you have it. It appears the couples became friends through Harry and George’s initial friendship, and have formed a special bond ever since.