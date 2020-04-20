Amal is said to be furious that her actor husband has connected with Meghan on such a personal level.

“Amal is pretty peeved because George and Meghan are talking non-stop privately and she’s been left out of the conversations,” reveals the insider.

“She’s finding it pretty rude, especially since she was the one who encouraged them to all be friends in the first place.”

It is believed George, 58, and Meghan, 38, were originally exchanging advice in a group WhatsApp that included their respective spouses. But in recent weeks they have continued their discussions in one-on-one private chats instead.

“George is falling over himself to help Meghan and Harry now they’ve moved to LA, so he sees nothing wrong with messaging her advice about acting roles,” adds the insider.

Insiders say Meghan has been busy trying to lock in auditions since moving to LA.

“To be fair, he’s one of the best-connected A-listers in town, so it makes sense that Meghan would want his advice alongside if not above most other’s.

“But they’re talking a whole lot and that’s getting too much for Amal to deal with,” the source spills.

“It’s not lost on her that George thinks Meghan is absolutely wonderful and wants to help her out.”

So much so it’s understood Meghan has landed some secret auditions thanks to George, who has made no secret of his affection for her.

He has previously claimed the former senior royals have been targeted by “unfair” press intrusion into their private lives, and praised Meghan as a “really kind and smart and intelligent young woman” in a TV interview last year.

“It’s not lost on her that George thinks Meghan is absolutely wonderful and wants to help her out.”

The Clooneys attended Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding after the foursome became friends, with Amal and Meghan becoming close after the actress relocated to the UK.

“Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests,” an insider told People magazine at the time.

But now it seems the tension is rising between the two women.

“Amal trusts that Meghan and George wouldn’t do anything, but that’s not the point,” adds the insider. “It’s more about honour and behaving in an appropriate manner – not having these secretive conversations behind her back.”

News of Amal’s fury comes after reports emerged that we could see Meghan back on the big screen in a matter of months with some suggesting her time spent living in the UK was simply one big act.

“... she always wanted to be back here,” a source told The Sun. “Now she is back home, near her mum, her friends and her PR team. She doesn’t have to ask for permission from the royal family in how she chooses to live her life and she can acquire income in all sorts of fields.”