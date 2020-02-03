Meghan spoke at the ATX Festival in 2015 ATX Festival

"I was Taft-Hartleyed, which is I pretended I was union... and you have to... it was the pilot called Century City with Héctor Elizondo," she told the panel.

"And I got there, and they're like - so you're union.

"And I'm like of course, I'm union I mean yeah absolutely. And then I wasn't.

"To this day those casting directors will never hire me.

"I was such a fraud."

The Duchess quit acting to marry Prince Harry in 2018, and in light of their recent shock departure from the royal family, it has been speculated she will return to acting.

According to US Weekly’s Hot Hollywood podcast, Meghan is rumoured to be actively looking for roles on the big screen and is willing to step back into the Hollywood spotlight.

“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,” a source reportedly told the publication.

“It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”

The whispers aren’t the first sign Meghan is keen to return to acting, with Harry previously revealing at The Lion King premiere his bride “does voiceovers”.

Within six months of the red-carpet revelation, it was reported that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to charity Elephants Without Borders.

Meghan rose to fame playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits, before quitting acting to marry her beau in 2018.

Since then, there have been multiple reports that the Duchess is longing to get back into acting – and in the light of recent events, a TV or movie role could be in the cards.