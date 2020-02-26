Mailbu is ready to become the Sussexes base pad.

The breathtaking house, known as Petra Manor, was once rented by Kylie Jenner in 2018.

Kylie's dad, Caitlyn Jenner, hinted that the purchase was happening weeks ago.

"I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy," she said on Loose Women.

Kylie Jenner once rented out the house.

It certainly seems like the dream location for the new parents, with Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland living about 30 drive away in Windsor Hills.

The swanky European-style Petra Manor is perfect for the couple.

It was built back in 2015 and is worth a cool $US7m mansion.

The secluded residence boasts a casual eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Oh, there's also an indoor cinema, swimming pool and tennis court.

Very luxe: This home boasts eight bedrooms.

Mailbu is a skip away from the bright lights of Hollywood - which is perfect for the now “financially independent” couple.

The couple announced they were separating from the royal fold in January.

In a shocking statement issued on their Instagram account, the couple— confirmed they were taking a "step back" from their royal duties, with plans to split their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to support Her Majesty The Queen," they announced.