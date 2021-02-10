Harry and Meghan were quick to congratulate Eugenie and Jack for their baby news. Getty

"The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.



"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

And it wasn't just the Queen who was delighted by the news.

Charles and Camilla shared a sweet snap of Eugenie and Jack's wedding day on their Instagram as they congratulated the new parents. Instagram

According to Hello!, fellow parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were quick to send private congratulations to the Duke's cousin.

But while the Sussexes chose a more intimate way to send their well wishes, the same cannot be said for other members of the royal family.

Eugenie's Uncle, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles took to Instagram to publicly share their delight at the royal birth.

Sharing a sweet snap from the couple's wedding day, the royals wrote, "Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son."

Eugenie shared a first glimpse of her new baby on her own Instagram page. Instagram

While we're still waiting on reactions from some other notable royals - i.e. Eugenie's cousin Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, as well as her sister Princess Beatrice and mother Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson - Eugenie herself has taken to Instagram to share a sweet glimpse at her new baby.

Posting a black and white photo of her and Jack holding their newborn's tiny hand, the princess simply captioned the photo, "💙💙💙."

Congratulations to the new parents!