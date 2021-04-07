Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014. Getty

The Invictus Games is the Paralympics-style competition for wounded service personnel and veterans, and was founded by Harry in 2014.

Heart of Invictus, the project's working title, will follow athletes as they prepare for the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, and is set to take place in 2022.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions are working with director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara on the show, which will follow both the athletes and organisers as they prepare for the Games.

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors." Getty

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," Harry said. He added: "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year." It comes after the couple signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix last year after quitting the royal family, with the deal including scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children's programming.

The couple signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix last year. Getty

Dominic Reid, chief executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, said that the athletes and organisers are “very excited” about the show, and that they are "extremely grateful to our founding patron for his continued efforts to support the military community, and for making this partnership happen".

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, also said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear.

“From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before.”