Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially welcomed their second child, and first daughter, into the world and their royal relatives have wasted no time sharing their reactions to the news.

Lilibet, or Lili as she is expected to be known, was born on Friday, June 4, 2021, with the news announced via a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan earlier today.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world."

With Harry's side of the family all quick ot jump on socials to publicly congratulate the Sussexes, there is speculation that this baby girl could end the feud that has divided the Windsors.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were quick to jump on Instagram, expressing their excitement at the arrival of their new niece, by sharing a photo of a pregnant Meghan with Harry and Archie.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."