Rumour has it, Meghan Markle has finally put her rivalry with sister-in-law Kate Middleton to rest as reports surface that she has reached out an olive branch and apologised. Getty

According to the insider, Meghan’s been doing a lot of soul-searching since the pandemic and moving to LA and now realises from the get-go, Kate was “only trying to steer her in the right direction as she adapted to royal life.”

“She feels terrible about everything that went down and how the competition between them spiralled to the point of no return. But she’s taking full responsibility for her part,” they added.

The insider went on to say that this is a new beginning for Meghan and Kate and their hubbies, and despite it not being easy mending all the hurt, it’s a step in the right direction.

Rumour has it, being in isolation has forced Meghan to have a new perspective about everything, including her feud with Kate. Getty

The royal revelation comes after it was reported Harry and Meghan have been left red faced, after the domain name for their new Archewell foundation was snapped up by cyber trolls.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess revealed the name of their new venture, but it appears they made a crucial error in not registering its name, which left them open to hackers.

As a result, enthusiastic fans who went online to search www.archewellfoundation.com were redirected to a YouTube video of Kanye West’s 2005 hit song Gold Digger.

Meghan has reportedly been doing a lot of soul-searching since the pandemic and moving to LA and now realises Kate had her best interest at heart. Getty

The stunt has since sent social media into overdrive with plenty of amused fans taking to Twitter to comment on the embarrassing prank.

“Meghan and Harry's Archewell website link redirects to 'Gold Digger'. Not normally a fan of cyber antics, but this is Geniiiius!” one person wrote.

Another added: "Now I ain't saying that she a gold digger, but sweet Yeezus, what a hilarious, if slightly belated April Fools, by whoever scooped the #Archewell foundation website.”