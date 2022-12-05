The doc-series is expected to be critical of the royal family and the ‘invisible contract’ that they had with the press Getty

The doc-series is expected to be critical of the royal family and the ‘invisible contract’ that they had with the press which Harry has regularly spoken about and stated that he and Meghan were not protected by the Royal family from the press.

One Royal source told The Telegraph that "People are now acting like Catherine has never had any bad press.”

"She already suffered the wild world of the royal fishbowl, it's just that she's been in it longer and is out the other side,” they said.

A source has alleged that the documentary will be ‘utterly damaging’ and ‘explosive’.

“I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine,” they said.

The trailer for the Harry & Meghan docuseries was released just days after Meghan released the last episode of her podcast, Archetypes and roughly a month before Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare hits stores.

Prior to the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan trailer, Harry appeared in Netflix’s Rising Phoenix - a documentary about the Paralympic Games - and Meghan was going to release an animated series, titled Pearl, but Netflix dropped it during development due to cost cuts.

Harry & Meghan will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix Australia.