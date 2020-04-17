After their shock move from the royal fold, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be “struggling”. Getty

“With the world on lockdown they’ve been forced to put their lives on hold and any appearance they have managed to line up has been cancelled, meetings with studio execs and auditions have been postponed,” the source added.

The insider continued to allege that the royal couple are set to lose “hundreds of thousands of dollars by the week,” which is going to be a nightmare for both Harry and Meghan.

As such, the couple have been racking their brains to come up with moneymaking schemes to cover the cost of their huge expenses, including a multi-million-dollar security team.

The royal couple are rumoured to be at risk of losing “hundreds of thousands of dollars by the week,” which is going to be a nightmare for both of them. Getty

According to the source, living in the real world in a crisis has really put things into perspective for the couple, especially Harry.

“It’s made him realise that he took some perks for granted and that maybe being a royal wasn’t so bad after all. He feels so utterly alone right now,” they added.

Earlier this week, a close friend and confidant of Harry also claimed that the prince is finding his new life away from Buckingham Palace a “bit challenging”.

According to US Weekly, English primatologist and anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall told the Radio Times she anticipates there will be a big adjustment for Harry moving forward.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been racking their brains to come up with moneymaking schemes to cover the cost of their huge expenses, including a multi-million-dollar security team. Getty

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” Jane claimed to the British publication.

The 86-year-old believes that, as a result of Meghan Markle’s influence, Harry will most likely put his hunting and shooting days behind him as well.

“[Harry] will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him,” she claimed.