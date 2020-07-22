Jason Gale was found dead on Tuesday. WA Police

A large-scale search had been in place for Jason, who was last seen at a petrol station almost 160km from his home of Perth, on Tuesday July 14.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Jason is believed to have struggled after witnessing the death of his co-worker in 2018, who was fatally struck by a burst pipe in a workplace incident.

He also recently suffered the loss of his beloved pet dog, which friends say took a toll.

Megan Gale has yet to publicly comment on the death of her brother but her family thanked those who helped in the search. Getty

Stan Maughan, the owner of the general store where Jason was last sighted, told The West Australian he was “doing a bit of fidgeting there while he was waiting for me.”

He added: “was stretching and walking around but a lot of people do that. He was quite cool.”

Mum-of-two Megan has yet to publicly comment on the tragic loss of her brother. However, her family has released a statement via The Australian thanking people for assisting in the search for Jason.

“The Gale family thank everyone for their support especially Jason’s neighbours, close friends and work colleagues who have been assisting,” her manager Lara Messenger said in a statement.

Need help? Call Lifeline on 131 114, visit Lifeline,or call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.